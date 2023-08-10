A second Tasmanian greyhound trainer has been targeted by animal welfare advocates with new drone footage showing dogs living in freezing conditions next to a slaughterhouse.
Earlier this week Launceston greyhound trainer Andrew Bullock had his licence suspended by the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) after drone footage of his property captured by Animal Liberation Tasmania raised animal welfare concerns.
Independent MP Kristie Johnston called for an independent inquiry into the racing sector in state parliament earlier this week.
On Thursday she again raised issues in racing and the need for an inquiry, specifically relating to new drone footage of an Ulverstone greyhound trainer's property.
Ms Johnston said the deeply disturbing footage showed dogs living in squalor, in cages they could barely move around in.
She said Racing Minister Felix Ellis had said the racing industry was "a way of life for Tasmania".
"But what is happening to these dogs is nothing but cruel. Is this the Tasmanian way of life that you speak of? How much evidence do you need, before you have an independent inquiry to save these dogs from the life of hell they are currently living."
Animal Liberation Tasmania spokeswoman Kristy Alger said the new footage was of a greyhound trainer's property in Ulverstone.
"What we see is more of the same disregard for the dogs themselves. No bedding, little to no actual protection from the cold, they're just racked up like tools waiting to be used," Ms Alger said.
"It is becoming evident that this is the industry standard for storing dogs until they are needed for racing, she said.
"Of concern is the proximity of a number of dogs to the holding pens of [a] slaughterhouse, where it is widely known horses from the racing industry often end up. Those dogs are being exposed to the sounds and smells of stressed animals at slaughter; anyone who knows greyhounds as individuals knows just how sensitive they can be to such stimulus."
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said the government takes animal welfare matters very seriously.
"I am aware of the footage posted on social media this morning, which has been referred to the Office of Racing Integrity for review," he said.
"I understand that there is an investigation underway. ORI will also engage with the RSPCA as part of this process. If any breaches are identified as part of the investigation, Tasmanians can be assured that appropriate action can be taken."
