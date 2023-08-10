A group of dance partners competing in this year's Tasmanian Open DanceSport Championship at the Silverdome are proving that "dance is for everyone".
The Dancing With The Stars-like competition is hosting a new all abilities section as part of its major championship to welcome a team of first-time competitors from an NDIS provider.
The freshly formed New Horizons Tasmania team will take part in this Sunday's DanceSport Championships at the Silverdome having found a taste for dancing during a previous event hosted by the NDIS provider.
New Horizons has provided opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in sport and recreation since opening in the state in 1986.
Palmer's Dance Studio owner and Tasmanian ballroom champion Andrew Palmer organised the previous event which the New Horizons crew "loved so much".
"When we had some of the people with disabilities dancing and learning routines at that event, they ended up wanting more after it was finished," Mr Palmer said.
"So what we did was work alongside New Horizons to have them be a part of this first-time event for the DanceSport Championships."
The only major ballroom dancing event in Tasmania, the DanceSport Championship is based on the tradition of what was originally known as competitive ballroom dancing.
Mr Palmer has been teaching the New Horizons group their steps for the past six weeks ahead of the competition this Sunday, August 13.
"They are absolutely beside themselves getting excited, training hard," he said.
"It really is the highlight of my week teaching them and it brings so much joy to me."
New Horizons team member Hannah Syms will be performing both the cha cha and the samba on Sunday and said she has loved dancing at Palmer's Studio.
"It was overwhelming the first time we danced there," Ms Syms said.
"I'm feeling a little nervous but there's going to be a big home crowd from New Horizons watching."
The eight all abilities section competitors will compete against each other in Latin American dances alongside student partners from Palmer's Dance Studio.
A group of people with disabilities from Victoria will also travel down for the competition to face off against the home-grown New Horizons pairs.
The crowd is estimated at around 1800 for the weekend event, and Mr Palmer said there's no doubt they'll "be going absolutely crazy for them".
New Horizons CEO Belinda Kitto said "we could all learn a thing or two from these dancers".
"I think it'll be the biggest feature of the entire night," Ms Kitto said.
"Everyone has those inhibitions sometimes, and doesn't let loose and doesn't always have as much fun as they can.
"But our members really show us what's the harm in just getting out there and having a go and, and putting a smile on your face."
Ms Kitto said anyone who wished to support participants in their future endeavours in the dancing world should contact New Horizons.
In other sections of the DanceSport competition, couples from Iceland to New Zealand have entered for their chance at fame and prize money.
The Tasmanian Open DanceSport Championship will run two sessions of heats across varied dance genres. The first heat will run from 7.30am to 6.30pm and the second from 7.30pm to 11pm.
Tickets are still available at the event's website and include entry for both the heats.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
