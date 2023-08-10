Mariw Minaral at QVMAG
August 5 - October 29
Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's latest exhibition, Mariw Minaral tells the cultural story of the Torres Strait through intricate linocuttings and sculptures.
The nationally touring show from the Australian National Maritime Museum is the work of artist Alick Tipoti and is on display from August 5 to October 29.
Mariw Minaral, or Spiritual Patterns, encompasses much of Tipoti's work during the 2010s and reflects his hopes of reviving the Torres Strait's cultural knowledge and language. Free entry at QVMAG Royal Park.
Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs
August 13
Launceston will host the Hawthorn Football Club back at UTAS Stadium in 2023. They'll be playing the Western Bulldogs on Sunday 13 August at 1:10pm. Tickets from ticketmaster.
Tech talk: career journeys in technology, art & education
August 13
In this talk, James Riggall and Troy Merritt will share perspectives on their careers in technology, art and education.
They will share how they discovered their love for using technology in interesting ways and how they work with young people to help them get started in their own technology careers.
This is an informal and conversational Science Week floor talk on how to build an interesting career in technology. To be held at QVMAG Inveresk.
Back on your Bike
August 13
Back on your Bike is a free adult bike skill workshop held in Launceston every month. The free small-group bike skills sessions help people develop riding skills, basic bike maintenance, and explore local riding routes.
A range of bikes including e-bikes, step-throughs, trikes and mountain bikes are available for everyone to try. Sessions are led by instructors from Bicycle Network Tasmania and Tamar Bicycle User's Group. To be held at the Inveresk car park. Register online.
Tasmanian Storytelling Festival
25 August
Now in their third year, The Tasmanian Storytelling Festival brings a few hours of listening, telling, gossiping, gasping, workshopping, learning, and being enthralled.
Seasoned tellers take the stage on Friday, expert mentors share their skills all day on Saturday, and you can share your new-found storytelling expertise with other attendees on Sunday. Free event. Starts on 25 August at the Sir Raymond Ferrall Centre, Building X, Newham Drive in Newnham. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Behind Closed Drawers - Preloved Clothing Market
August 26
Come down to a pop-up fashion market with stalls filled with pre-loved, handmade, vintage, up-cycled and brand new clothes and accessories. Sizes from petite to plus and everything in between.
The market's aim is to provide an opportunity where the local community can get fashion at a bargain price and reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill. The market will be held at St Ailbe's Hall, 46 Margaret Street, Launceston. Free entry.
Curators in the pub: Heritage pub crawl
August 31
Take a stroll down memory lane and explore the history of Launceston on this walking tour with QVMAG Senior Curator Jon Addison.
Starting at the Sports Garden Launceston, you'll grab a drink and hear about the history of the building.
From here, your'll walk and hear the history behind The Cornwall Hotel, The Union Inn (now Alchemy Bar and Restaurant), The Metropole (now Westpac Bank), The Launceston Hotel and the Three Grand Masters Hotel (now the Metz Bar and Restaurant), before wrapping up for one final drink over casual conversation at Du Cane Brewery. From 6pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival
September 1
Tasmania's premier film festival will be back in 2023 for a jam-packed long weekend from September 1 to 3.
This year's picks are films about moral dilemmas and change. There's also female-led dramas or documentaries and classic films like "Some Like It Hot" starring Marilyn Monroe. Indigenous films include "The Skin of Others" which tells the story of Aboriginal World War One soldier Douglas Grant.
You'll also be able to watch the judges' shortlisted entrants from this year's short film competition, go beyond the film with post-screening Q&A sessions and have the time of your life at BOFA's world famous Red Carpet Opening Night Party.
For festival updates and ticketing visit the Breath of Fresh Air website.
Launceston Horticultural Society Seasonal Flower Show 2023
September 2-3
The Launceston Horticultural Society will be hosting its Spring show from September 2 to 3.
The society holds horticultural shows in February, April, September and November, that are open to members and the general public. Each show features a range of flowers that are in season including: Camellias, Daffodils, Roses, Irises, Rhododendrons, Gladioli, Dahlias, Lilium and Begonia; together with a variety of cut flowers, rock and alpine flowers, cactus and succulents, plants grown in containers, floral art and garden produce.
In addition to the floral displays other attractions include stall holders selling a wide variety of plants, garden sculptures and features. There is also live music, the LHS raffle, afternoon teas, plus a coffee van and food stall. Open from 2 to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
