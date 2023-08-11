The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Face of Launceston changing with removal of iconic statues and signs

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 12 2023 - 12:08pm, first published August 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Tiger statues in the Brisbane Street Mall. Picture Paul Scambler
The Tasmanian Tiger statues in the Brisbane Street Mall. Picture Paul Scambler

Launceston is looking different these days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.