Launceston is looking different these days.
Signs and statues come and go, but occasionally a few will leave a mark that people stand by as a defining feature of their city.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some past symbols that defined Launceston.
Maybe you admired them, maybe you banged your shins on them late at night. Like them or not, the Thylacine tigers were a staple of the Brisbane Street Mall.
The removal of the statues was a divisive topic, but in the end, the City of Launceston council voted to move the statues to a "safer, less prone trip location" in Civic Square earlier this year.
It started in 2021, when two of the ten statues, which caused the most community concern, were removed and placed into storage until a new plan was made for the rest.
Then-City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the remaining statues were safe if you "looked where you were going."
Whether or not the statues should have been moved was met with division from the community, with Invermay resident Charmaine Baines saying they were "dangerous obstacles" in 2021.
"There are so many anecdotal reports of people tripping over them, sustaining injuries, and having to be hyper-vigilant about where they are located," she said.
A Gravelly Beach resident, Sherry Avery, defended the statues and said the tigers had "earned their stripes".
"I am sick of the minority running everything down and council running scared in case they are sued ... they are no more a hazard than any other structure in the mall."
It was a grim morning in Launceston when residents witnessed Red Herring's Kombi Van being hoisted down in the early hours of August 3.
The van had sat on it's perch for over two decades, and it's removal was met with outcries from Launcestonians.
In a social media post, Red Herring said it "was a sad day the Red Herring family" as the iconic Launceston Kombi came down and left for a new life.
"Our beloved Kombi is going to a new home with Alex, our assistant store manager, who will be restoring it in the future."
It was the end of an era for Birchall's as their much loved train, which had been a part of the store since the 1980s, was auctioned off in 2017.
The highest bid was made by an anonymous written offer with the hammer closing on a price of $9000.
Launceston Birchalls managing director Graeme Tilley decided to put the train up for auction alongside the rest of the store's fittings, with the proceeds from the train sale going to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
"Children used to drag their parents to Birchalls to see the train," Mr Tilley said.
Do you have a favourite Launceston icon? Let us know in the comments below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.