After four years under the leadership of Ben McEvoy, Hawthorn ruck Ned Reeves is now wearing his number.
Set to run out with seven on his back as Hawthorn face Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, Reeves explained the significance the retired 'Big Boy' had on his career.
"He's probably the biggest mentor and influence on my ruck craft," Reeves said.
"He was really so good at looking after me and teaching me, he would let me sit in on when he was doing vision with the coaches and my theories were 'if I just copy what Big Boy does, it must be alright'.
"Once we started playing together, he was really a mentor and we became really close friends and did a lot together. Now I get the odd message and phone call after a game saying 'why are you doing this?' and 'what are you doing here?' but it's good fun having him around."
Previously wearing number 37, the 24-year-old went through the process of inheriting McEvoy's number - something that coach Sam Mitchell has brought in.
Reeves said he "submitted a written application", which got ticked off by former players and Mitchell and the number seven is now his.
He's enjoying his best year at AFL level after joining the Hawks in 2019, having played 18 games so far and only missing one due to injury and another through suspension.
"It's been really good to have just a bit more consistency in my game and my body as well," he said.
"Obviously there's been a few ups and downs, like everyone has but it's been mostly pretty good feedback and now it's just trying to really consolidate the good things I've done and make them just an automatic thing and then just work on a few other areas.
"I want to do more around the ground and get more of the footy."
After the retirement of McEvoy and trading of Jon Ceglar and Mark Pittonet to Geelong and Carlton respectively, Hawthorn's ruck department looks rather different.
Reeves has been joined by Lloyd Meek, Max Ramsden and recently-retired Max Lynch - who are all under the age of 25.
"Our little ruck group is really going well, we're all friends and I think the competition between us is probably really coming to fruition now," he said.
"I think when I started, there was Cegs, Big Boy and Pitto and there was a real pecking order and age discrepancy but now everything's pretty even so it's good fun at training constantly mixing up who's on what teams and who's doing what."
The Hawks come into the Bulldogs clash off the back of upsetting flag-favourites Collingwood.
Reeves described Monday's training as "the best Monday we've had so far this year" but said Mitchell "has a strong policy that no matter if you win or lose, you get 48 hours to be happy or sad and then it's all about the next week".
The Bulldogs are sixth on the ladder as a part of 10 sides who can still make finals, meaning Sunday is a massive clash for them.
"I think everyone knows that the Bulldogs' one-wood is their stoppage work," he said.
"Between Libba [Tom Liberatore], Bont [Marcus Bontempelli], [Tim] English and [Jack] Macrae, they're all amazing stoppage, clearance players with big, strong bodies.
"That's one of our main focuses this week, to really match them inside and if we can do that, then we can really get them on the outside."
The match starts at 1.10pm.
