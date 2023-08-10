The Examiner
OPINION: What does financial sustainability look like for local governments?

By Dion Lester
Updated August 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 6:30am
Dion Lester is the Chief Executive Officer of Local Government Association of Tasmania. Picture supplied.
Councils deliver the services and infrastructure that shape the daily experiences of Tasmanians. They are place shapers who drive most people's attachment to, and satisfaction with the area in which they live. However, for councils to continue to effectively support their communities in the face of rising challenges, such as climate change, they need the right tools to support their financial sustainability.

