The Devonport Strikers' hopes of a third Australia Cup round of 16 appearance have come to an end with the side bowing out to the Gold Coast Knights, 1-0.
The Strikers were put under early pressure by the Queensland NPL side with the Knights hitting the cross bar in the opening five seconds.
The ladder-leading NPL Tasmania side were able to stem their opponents' intensity as time wore in the first half of the match, which was played at Gold Coast Croatia Sports Centre.
An opportunity presented itself in front of goals for striker Roberto Fernandez-Garrido in the 21st minute but he was not able to capitalise.
The Knights came out with a point to prove in the second half and were able to find the back of the next in the 54th minute through a header from Austin Ludwik.
A header from Dean Mahachi in the 84th minute looked to be the Strikers' reply, however, they were unable to break through the Knights' defensive line with the score 1-0 at the final whistle.
It was the Strikers' sixth appearance in the round of 32 and came after last year's 4-0 loss to A-League side Wellington Phoenix.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
