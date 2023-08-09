The Examiner
Devonport Strikers bow out of Australia Cup to Gold Coast Knights

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 9:35pm
The Devonport Strikers' hopes of a third Australia Cup round of 16 appearance have come to an end with the side bowing out to the Gold Coast Knights, 1-0.

