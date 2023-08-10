A man who left his blood at a crime scene after using scissors to start the ignition of a car he had broken into at UTAS had a habit of walking around with dangerous implements, the Magistrates Court in Launceston heard.
Gavin Cameron, a 26-year-old Ravenswood man, was sentenced for charges related to several car break-ins and assaulting a police officer in 2022.
Before the break-in at UTAS, Police saw Cameron in Prospect, where he was arrested for breach of curfew. Turning out his pockets, police found scissors and a pocket knife.
In another incident, police saw Cameron at a petrol station on Georgetown Road in Newnham, and he was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Police found a hammer in his waistband, which Cameron said was for self-defence.
The magistrate approved a forfeiture and destruction of Cameron's tools.
At a separate car break-in, Mowbray, Cameron left gloves and a wooden ice cream stick behind. Police also conducted a DNA swab of the steering wheel, which led to Cameron, the prosecution told the court.
However, Cameron's most serious charges concerned assaulting a police officer after a home break-in.
Police found Cameron in the backyard of a Ravenswood home in November 2022, where one of the attending constables recognised him and told him he was under arrest.
Cameron knew the occupants of the home, the prosecution said.
The constable told Cameron that he was under arrest and grabbed his arm. Cameron "resisted violently and elbowed the police," the prosecution said.
Cameron punched the policeman numerous times before attempting to jump the fence.
Police then deployed capsicum spray, and Cameron was taken into custody.
Magistrate Cure said the most serious of Cameron's charges were the assault and resistance to a police officer, who was punched multiple times and received scratches on his face.
Cameron's defence lawyer told the court that Cameron had troubles as a youth which had continued into adulthood, despite having family who loved him and didn't want him to end up in this type of situation.
The defence lawyer described Cameron as "institutionalised" and someone who found it "incredibly difficult" to navigate living in the community after being in custody.
Cameron's offences were "petty and opportunistic," his lawyer said, and he was not someone who made "considered decisions".
His crimes were "not sophisticated or planned" and Cameron often admitted to police what he had done, his lawyer said.
Cameron has been in custody since November 2022.
He was sentenced to seven months of imprisonment for his assault and break-in offences backdated to 17 November 2022. He remains in custody.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.