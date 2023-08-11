Tasmanians have heard about the internal struggle between Labor leader Rebecca White and former party leader David O'Byrne this week. In recent weeks we have also heard of the white-anting of Premier Jeremy Rockliff from right-wing Liberal party operatives, and we are aware of the instability of his government due to two defections from its ranks.
At The Examiner, we have been bombarded with press releases from both sides, bagging the other about these leadership troubles.
Rather than focus solely on policy, each party is seeking to accuse the other of concentrating on themselves and not the Tasmanian voter.
This is a curious tactic because when politicians focus on themselves rather than those who vote for them, it undermines the democratic process and erodes trust in the motives of politicians.
On three occasions last week when I was talking with people, all ordinary working people, and voters, they individually expressed dissatisfaction with leadership talk on both sides.
"They should be focused on the people who voted for them," said one. Another said, "Shows they are only interested in keeping their jobs, not helping us with the cost of living." The other person said a few things I couldn't print but also gave me this gem. "If one side is trying to say the other side has leadership trouble, it is usually because they have run out of ideas, or they are having some themselves."
My point is punters who are engaged in politics don't like politicians talking about themselves, and those that aren't switch off as soon as politicians stop talking about what they are doing for voters. Journalists love a juicy leadership stoush, but voters usually don't.
One would assume the main focus of political parties would be serving the best interests of the people who elected them. The troubling trend of parties becoming embroiled in leadership turmoil shifts the focus away from the needs and concerns of the individuals who put them into power. I am sure that's why political parties accuse opponents of leadership instability. But when both do it to each other, it ends up being a zero-sum game; there is no advantage.
Suppose voters feel that their voices are not being heard and that their elected officials are more interested in jockeying for power than addressing their concerns. In that case, they are much less likely to engage in the democratic process. If an election is on the horizon, wouldn't Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White want engaged voters?
I wonder when politicians will understand that only when they begin to talk about the people they are courting votes from and not themselves, faith in the political system may be restored. If that happens, maybe we could have a democracy that truly represents the people's interests.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
