A new mobile tower from Optus has switched on in Derby, part of a push to increase mobile coverage in rural and remote parts of Tasmania.
It's part of the federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program, an $875 million investment to deliver up to 1,297 new mobile base stations across Australia.
Optus territory general manager Peter West said the Optus presence in the northeast was much stronger than it used to be.
"Over the past seven years, we've invested $55 million into Tasmania, I think often you hear people say they were with Optus 10 years ago and the coverage was pretty ordinary," Mr West said.
"Now I think people are realising that coverage is really good; we cover about 97 per cent of Tasmanians."
The Derby tower is a result of three years of work, and Mr West said it reflected the importance of the mountain biking community there.
"We've got great coverage at Medina, St Helens and now Derby, so the mountain biking community can feel secure that if they're with Optus, they're going to be pretty safe."
Along with Derby, towers have gone live in Tomahawk, Beechford and Lefroy in Tasmania's north.
Mr West said for years, Derby residents and tourists had been "plagued" by connectivity and coverage challenges.
"I'm sure the new tower will be welcomed by residents and tourists, who will benefit from a more consistent and reliable mobile network and improved connectivity," Mr West said.
He said during a recent event week in Derby they saw the usage of the new tower quadruple.
"Optus is thrilled to be able to improve the capacity and reliable connectivity needed to handle the increased customer load during events when there is an influx of tourists," he said.
"I can't overstate how important this new tower is for Derby."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
