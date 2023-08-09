The Examiner
Mobile connection strengthens in Derby with new Optus tower activated

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 9 2023 - 4:30pm
A new mobile tower from Optus has switched on in Derby, part of a push to increase mobile coverage in rural and remote parts of Tasmania.

