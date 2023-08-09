It was a week for the table-toppers in the NTFA goal-kicking tallies as three of them extended their leads.
Premier women's leader Emily Mckinnell, and division one men's and women's leaders Trent Griggs and Cleo Cresswell had days out - putting their fingertips on the goal-kicking awards.
Lilydale's Griggs led the way with 12, while Meander Valley's Cresswell kicked 11 and Mckinnell booted five.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions weekly for the rest of the season.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.