Sydney's Mexican food scene is booming, and much of that can be attributed to Rosa Cienfuegos.
Cienfuegos - who owns two of the harbour city's most renowned Mexican restaurants - spent last week in Launceston ahead of the annual Fearless Festival in Devonport, which features leading women in their fields as examples of success.
Travelling to Launceston Big Picture School to teach a cooking class, stopping in at Petrarch Books to sign her cookbook, speaking on City Park Radio and meeting local restaurant owners, Cienfuegos had a busy week.
"It was such a different experience teaching those classes," she said.
"It was so interesting to integrate the activities in a way that would include the kids who might not want to necessarily be involved."
The Mexico City-born expatriate and chef met with acclaim - most fervently from Sydney's Mexican community - with the release of Comida Mexicana in 2020, a collection of authentic street food recipes from her home country.
But before the books, her two Sydney restaurants - Tamaleria and Icatate - gained a following for emulating the food from her vibrant upbringing in the suburb of Azcapotzalco in Mexico City, which she hoped to emulate.
In her first time in Launceston, Cienfuegos tried the local cuisine and understood immediately its City of Gastronomy certifications
"I thought it would be a great idea to come back and do more here," she said.
"Mexican food is growing in Australia - bit by bit - and I could see that happening here the same way in Launceston with its food culture.
"It's a perfect place for it."
Cienfuegos was also impressed by the quality of Tasmanian ingredients, which was recently called "the best" by Martha Stewart.
"It's a different level here than anywhere in the world," she said.
"I really think that the quality and the passion that the farmers are putting into the ingredients in Tasmania is the difference to the flavour."
In November, Cienfuegos will release CDMX: The Food of Mexico City, a follow-up to her critically and commercially successful first cookbook, and a celebration of the food that she grew up eating.
Limited signed copies of Cienfuegos first cookbook, Comida Mexicana, are available at Petrach Books.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.