The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Authentic Mexican chef Rosa Cienfuegos visits Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mexican expatriate, author and chef Rosa Cienfuegos visited Launceston this week. Picture Rod Thompson
Mexican expatriate, author and chef Rosa Cienfuegos visited Launceston this week. Picture Rod Thompson

Sydney's Mexican food scene is booming, and much of that can be attributed to Rosa Cienfuegos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Arts Reporter

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.