A Labor political flyer drafted to resemble a bill from Aurora Energy and claiming that government energy policy has cost Tasmanians hundreds of dollars a year has stoked fury from the government benches in parliament.
The flyer featured Premier Jeremy Rockliff's image and claimed Tasmanians paid an additional $428 because the Liberal government voted against capping power prices three times in the last year.
Under a subsection titled, "Your Payment Options" were two separate texts suggesting Tasmanians had to choose between cutting essentials like groceries and heating, or voting the Liberals out of office at the next election.
The flyer mentions that it was authorised by Labor state secretary, Stuart Benson, but it was unclear to whom it was sent.
In parliament, Mr Rockliff said the flyer was a "classical Labor scare tactic" that amounted to propaganda that was "scaring vulnerable Tasmanians".
He said that pensioners had contacted his office complaining after receiving the dummy Aurora bill.
"They were distressed about the propaganda that Labor have been putting into peoples' letterboxes, but not owning up to it, which is a disgrace, quite frankly," Mr Rockliff said.
One letter from an unnamed East Devonport recipient of the flyer, passed on by the government, claimed that they had thought the bill was genuine when they first opened the letter.
"I am a pensioner with health issues, and when I received this I thought I owed this," the letter from the unnamed pensioner read.
"I am concerned that my reaction was the same for most elderly pensioners who are stringent on paying their bills ... scaring people does a lot of harm."
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter confirmed Labor sent out the flyers as a way of communicating the party's policies to the public.
"We stand behind our advertising, which is clearly aimed at telling Tasmanians what we are going to do," Mr Winter said.
"We are saying we will cap power prices, the government had a policy to cap power prices, but it's walked away from it.
Asked if it was appropriate to send the dummy bills to vulnerable Tasmanians, Mr Winter said he had lost count of the number of elderly people who have contacted him about their actual power bills.
"That's what I am concerned about, that's why we are campaigning so heavily on this."
He said Tasmanians were "frightened" of opening their real electricity bills.
"I think the real scandal here is that the government has allowed power prices to go up by 22.5 per cent - $428 on average household - when we own our own hydro assets. it should not be happening."
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett said the opposition party's plan to cap power prices would "kill competition" and undermine the state's economy.
The price rises in recent years came on the back of steep falls during the COVID period.
He also criticised Labor's track record on electricity in government, claiming power prices rose by 65 per cent during the term of the Labor-Greens government in 2010-2014.
