Magistrate tells COVID positive defendant she must wear a mask and appear or risk arrest

By Nick Clark
August 9 2023 - 2:00pm
Woman claims four positive COVID 19 tests prevented court appearances

A woman who used testing positive to COVID-19 as an excuse not to appear in court has been ordered to appear in a mask in the future.

