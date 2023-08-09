Woman claims four positive COVID 19 tests prevented court appearances

A woman who used testing positive to COVID-19 as an excuse not to appear in court has been ordered to appear in a mask in the future.
Kirra-Dhe Matson-Clarke told the court on Wednesday that she had tested positive to COVID-19 and provided a mobile number so she could appear by phone.
She is charged with breach of bail for failing to appear in June and drug driving and possession of a prohibited substance.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told magistrate Ken Stanton that she had claimed to be COVID-19 positive on three previous occasions.
"Ms Matson Clarke this is the fourth occasion you have tested positive," Mr Stanton said.
"You must come to court in the future and wear a mask.
"If not I will issue a warrant for your arrest."
The matters were adjourned until September 18 for plea.
