The Royal Flying Doctor Service highlighted the importance of dental care this week by showcasing its mobile dental service, which travels around the state.
Along with their medical services, the RFDS' mobile dental care aids dental staff in travelling to rural and remote locations weekly and tailoring dental care to accommodate a community's needs.
RFDS dental assistant Renee Shepherd said the preventative aspect of dental care was often overlooked.
"They say the mouth is the gateway to the body for health," Ms Shepherd said.
"Dental health in Tasmania is generally quite poor in remote areas, so that's why our presence is there to remind people of regular check-ups."
According to the RFDS, over 63 per cent of adults in cities visited a dentist in a year, compared to 45 per cent in remote areas.
Ms Shepherd said prevention was always better than the cure- a message they promoted throughout the week in Launceston.
Her top tips for dental health included:
RFDS marketing and media officer Denise Tilly said dental health week highlighted the need to take care of our teeth, and the whole mind-body connection.
"The Royal Flying Doctor Service provide dental health services to rural and remote communities throughout Tasmania, and a big part of that is prevention," Ms Tilly said.
"We'd like to see people look after their teeth so that they don't have to come to us for emergency procedures."
She said prevention started at an early age, and wanted to use the dental health week to encourage children to look after their teeth.
"If you have pain it affects your mental health, so looking after your oral and dental health helps look after yourself as a whole," she said.
