TasCOSS says short term prison sentences should be scrapped

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:58pm
TasCOSS says imprisonment rates in Tasmania are increasing, but community safety is not.
Short prison terms should be phased out in Tasmania as they disproportionately impact those is poverty and cause unjustified disruption to family, work and or study, the Tasmanian Council of Social Services has said.

