For many people, starting life from scratch in their 50s might be unthinkable.
But Oksana Shevchenko, a Ukrainian now living in Launceston, had little choice when her country was invaded by Russia in February last year.
In the months after escaping Ukraine via Poland and moving across various Australian cities, she went from being a high school physics teacher to cleaning a local high school in Launceston.
She's also done other jobs like dishwashing, while she learns English and retrains to work in aged care.
One of things that struck her when she arrived in Launceston was how friendly everyone was. She couldn't understand why strangers would smile at her and ask "How are you? How are you doing?"
But "step by step," she began to understand that this was a "very good place, very good people".
"I love Launceston. Very beautiful people. Very warm people."
Adapting took time but Ms Shevchenko says she's someone who doesn't like to sit still and wants to be constantly moving.
She never had plans to immigrate and had a vibrant life in Ukraine.
She stayed busy with her work as a teacher, enjoyed dancing, listening to Boney M and ABBA and going to the gym after work.
Ms Shevchenko comes from the small town of Novaya Kakhova, in the Kherson region, which is home to a strategically important dam that Ukraine has now accused Russia of destroying.
Ms Shevchenko worked at the Novokhkhovka Technical and Economic Lyceum where her whole life had been about teaching.
"I lived, studied, worked, had plans for the future," she said.
On the February 24, 2022, everything changed.
"Invaders, Russian troops invaded our city, flooding the entire city with tanks, artillery and heavy equipment."
Her region was occupied from day one of the invasion.
"Russia took this territory. It's [a] very big territory from Ukraine. It's not correct".
Since leaving Ukraine, she's still kept in touch with her former students, who like her have found themselves in a difficult situation.
One of the biggest challenges she faced after moving was learning English.
She had previously studied English at high school and at university and had learnt enough to pass her exams.
What she found most difficult about English was the number of tenses and the strict word order of sentences in contrast to Ukrainian which is more fluid.
In Ukrainian, "I drink tea every" would be just as syntactically correct as "I tea drink everyday."
It hasn't been easy, but Ms Shevchenko said she felt that if she came here and received government support, "I must speak English".
She knows that she still makes a lot of mistakes but says that she's not afraid to speak.
She'd initially hoped to become a teaching assistant but realised that she'd need to have a higher command of English.
She's now set her sights on working in aged care which she feels is not dissimilar to teaching as both professions focus on the physical and mental well being of people.
"I think it's a really similar profession."
"I want to be a helpful person for Australia, helping older people take care of their health, support them so that they stay active and have a good mood."
When she's not working, Ms Shevchenko enjoys tending to her garden in the home she shares with her son.
While life is a little more certain for her now, the deadline of her temporary visa constantly looms over her mind.
There's no current end in sight for the war in Ukraine and she says that doesn't have anything left back home.
But she's stoic about this possibility saying if the Australian government told her she had to leave, she'd say "Thank you so much for the support, for [the] help. I go back in my country."
Ms Shevchenko said that she's a "very positive human" and her aim is to "be useful for Australia."
Why? Because it will be a way of saying thank you.
She's very grateful to everyone who understood her situation and who gave her support and understanding.
"I'm very grateful [to] all people from this very beautiful town."
But still she's living for today and thinking about tomorrow.
"Everyday is a gift for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.