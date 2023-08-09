The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals
Our People

Oksana Shevchenko on settling in Launceston after leaving Ukraine

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oksana Shevchenko has found a new life in Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Oksana Shevchenko has found a new life in Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

For many people, starting life from scratch in their 50s might be unthinkable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.