A well-known 1970s home looks set to become the oldest Coles Bay property to break seven figures.
A guide of $1.1 million to $1.3 million has been set for the 622 square metre block that sits at the entrance to East Coast tourist hotspots Coles Bay and Freycinet National Park.
The corner block at 3 Jetty Road has a tired brick home that has been rented for $400 a week, but its days are likely numbered given the site's potential for redevelopment.
The property comes with DA approval for three two-storey townhouses, but the site could equally be used for a new build, a business, or accommodation.
Roberts Real Estate Bicheno's Paul Whytcross said the site had been considered as a laundrette or a mixed-use development (commercial shops downstairs and apartments above) by past prospective buyers.
"The location is amazing, it's got really good views," Mr Whytcross said.
"Jetty Road is the gateway in - you can't get into the National Park without going past this property.
"It really has a multitude of options for whoever decides to buy it whether it's investors, someone who wants to develop it as accommodation ... or someone else might buy it and split it up into a couple of blocks."
About 15 Coles Bay homes have broken the $1 million barrier, all of which have sold during or since the COVID property boom.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
