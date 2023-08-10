Dutton has chosen not to listen for dubious political gain

ROBERT Stonjek (The Examiner, August 8) writes in regard to Aboriginals already having a voice in parliament that: 'The current representation is dynamic, democratic and able to adapt to changing conditions' Here is what is not changing Robert. The following is a quote from an SBS report based on the figures from the Productivity Commission's' Overcoming Indigenous Disadvantage report on the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 2020.
'If you are an Indigenous Australian you can expect a shorter life expectancy, lower levels of health, education and employment and higher infant mortality rates than non Indigenous Australians. And if you are a male Indigenous Australian there is about a one in six chance that you are in prison or have spent time in prison.'
It's far from dynamic, and it is not changing in these critical areas. The only thing that is really toxic is this: Our Indigenous People, through the Uluru Statement, requested a Voice and recognition. Peter Dutton knows this and was in parliament when it was first presented to the PM Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Dutton nonetheless wants you to believe that it comes from Canberra and Anthony Albanese. Even as he campaigns Mr Dutton continues to deny the true source of the Voice. Think about that. He has chosen not to listen for dubious political gain. A familiar refrain echoing over 235 years. We do not have to follow suit.
LOVING the Indigenous designed outfits some news readers are wearing lately. Clear, simple, nature inspired, colourful patterns. Indigenous designed fashion items are a growing fashion trend and hopefully are soon noticeably readily available here in Launceston.
J. Breen, Newnham
Tony Newport, Hillwood
OUR current racing minister in the ever revolving door of that ministry, states that greyhound racing is a Tasmanian way of life. Does he mean that cruelty to animals is a Tasmanian way of life so that it doesn't matter if animals involved in sport for humans suffer? Never mind, the minister was a ring-in when someone left parliament so hopefully he won't be there much longer! We don't seem to have much luck with our racing ministers lately!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
The presence of so many Planning Authorities in Tasmania (see David Adams' The Examiner, 6th August, "Bringing Tassie's planning...") must leave gaps from time to time. How are we ensuring consistency and quality of decisions based on the state's Planning Scheme when there are so many councils/planning authorities? Maybe we can't.
There are some conflicts too. Consider household investment in renewable energy. Solar energy rebates give helpful amounts of public funding to households, for their investment in renewable energy.
Yet our local planning authority remains unaccountable for its decisions that result in the involuntary write-off of solar assets. Last week Launceston Councillors agreed to partially render one Middle Street resident's solar assets redundant (Letters to the Editor, The Examiner, August 3). The Gorge Hotel matter remains unresolved (now before the Supreme Court) for similar reasons. Loop to the first para.
Surely this issue warrants at least a look at and chat between the relevant Ministers?
Minister for Planning, MHA Michael Ferguson, Minister for Energy MHA, Guy Barnett and Minister for Local Government, Nic Street need to agree upon a position which is fair, reasonable, and demonstrably well administered. Chris Bowen, Commonwealth Minister for Energy might be interested in the conversation too.
The recent planning decision regarding 6 Middle Street contravenes several zoning provisions. Silly arguments around scooters and 'reasonableness' of shadowing do not sufficiently justify overruling the zoning. So, please Ministers, please have a look at that too. Loop to the first para.
Mitchell Dabelstein, Launceston
BEWARE of degraded rubber hot water bottles. If one bursts, serious second or third degree burns can result. Most hot water bottles should be replaced every two to three years.
In recent days, I filled a hot water bottle only to find that it was dripping very hot water through a crack too small to easily identify. I emptied it and tossed it in the rubbish bin, immediately, avoiding possible hospitalisation and potentially horrific injuries.
Why take any risks when a hot water bottle can be purchased for less than $10?
Michael J Gamble, Belmont VIC
