Dutton has chosen not to listen for dubious political gain

It's far from dynamic, and it is not changing in these critical areas. The only thing that is really toxic is this: Our Indigenous People, through the Uluru Statement, requested a Voice and recognition. Peter Dutton knows this and was in parliament when it was first presented to the PM Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Dutton nonetheless wants you to believe that it comes from Canberra and Anthony Albanese. Even as he campaigns Mr Dutton continues to deny the true source of the Voice. Think about that. He has chosen not to listen for dubious political gain. A familiar refrain echoing over 235 years. We do not have to follow suit.