FIFO worker's catch-up drinks take expensive turn

A fly-in fly-out worker got more excited about catch-up drinks with friends than planned, his defence lawyer said in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Fran McCracken told magistrate Ken Stanton that Kyle Baird, 36, spent three weeks out of every four weeks away from his Prospect home working interstate in the pipeline and mining industries.
She said he tended to catch up with friends and family in a concentrated period.
On June 19, he met two friends at a hotel and got "more excited about catching up than planned".
"He did not intend to drive," Ms McCracken said.
However, Baird went to McDonald's and then took the Southern Outlet, where his white Ford Ranger overtook a slow-moving vehicle at 107 km in a 90 km zone.
Police pulled over Baird and breath-tested him at about 10pm, where he recorded a reading of 0.153.
He pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit and exceeding 0.05.
Ms McCracken said that while Baird had two previous convictions, the behaviour was out of character.
"He is remorseful and apologetic," she said.
Mr Stanton said that previous convictions and penalties in 2007 and 2011 had deterred him for a while but not long enough.
He sentenced Baird to 35 hours of community service, fined him $2000 and disqualified him from driving for two years, backdated to June 19.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
