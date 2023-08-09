Builder cops $40k fine for flagrant breaches

A former builder who defied the State's licensing regime despite a previous court penalty was fined $40,000 when sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Anthony Michael Murfet, 62, of Bellingham, on Tasmania's north coast pleaded guilty to numerous charges under the Residential Building Act and the Occupation Licensing Act.
Murfet demanded excessive deposits from customers and, in several cases, did not undertake the work.
He pleaded guilty to seven counts of obligation to hold a contractor's licence, four counts of entering into a contract without required contents, four counts of holding himself out as a building services provider when that was not the case, and three counts of demanding a deposit of more than 10 per cent [of total contract] and a count of carrying on a business as a contractor without a contractor's licence.
In sentencing magistrate Ken Stanton said a very substantial fine was required.
But he said that if he had imposed the maximum penalties for Murfet's crimes the fine would have been $700,000.
Murfet committed the offences in Longford, Lebrina, Ulverstone, Riverside, Newnham, Hillcrest, Queenstown and Weymouth in 2020 and 2021.
Some of the offences occurred as court proceedings were underway for a prior offence of operating without a licence from 2015. He was refused a licence by the regulator in June 2017.
In 2020 Murfet was fined $10,085 by a Launceston magistrate for similar offences.
Mr Stanton said that it was a serious example of undermining the public confidence in building regulations.
"There were a number of aggravating features especially that it was a blatant defiance of the legislation over an 18 month period despite a $10,000 fine from another magistrate," Mr Stanton said.
He said that in a number of cases Murfet charged a deposit of greater than 10 per cent and in other cases had not completed the work at all.
He said the expected income had been $150,000 with $70,00 spent on purchasing materials.
He said a submission from defence lawyer Mark Doyle that Murfet was a man of a different time was explanatory but not mitigating.
Claims from homeowners for compensation totalling $75,956 were adjourned.
"The need to compensate will eat into your retirement savings," Mr Stanton said.
"But if you had not offended the loss would not have been suffered."
Murfet had a home worth $300,000 and retirement savings of $120,000.
Mr Stanton said Murfet had significant health concerns.
