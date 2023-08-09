The Examiner
Anthony Michael Murfet took deposits but did not do work Launceston Court hears

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
August 9 2023
Builder cops $40k fine for flagrant breaches
Builder cops $40k fine for flagrant breaches

A former builder who defied the State's licensing regime despite a previous court penalty was fined $40,000 when sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

