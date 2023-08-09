The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Georgia Baker wins another silver medal at cycling world champs

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:30pm
Reigning Tasmanian athlete of the year Georgia Baker has landed her second world championship silver medal in as many days.

