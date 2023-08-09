Reigning Tasmanian athlete of the year Georgia Baker has landed her second world championship silver medal in as many days.
A day after finishing second with West Australian Alex Manly in the elite women's madison, Baker repeated the result in the points race.
On another action-packed day at Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Perth's 28-year-old dual Olympian added to her huge haul of major championship medals.
Competing over 100 laps (25 kilometres), Baker wasted little time getting on the board, coming third in the first of 10 sprints.
Missing out on the next three, she won the fifth sprint and came second in the seventh but could not halt the charge of Belgian Lotte Kopecky who stormed to gold.
Despite both missing out in the last-lap double-points sprint, Kopecky and Baker both took a lap and the 20-point bonus, to finish on 39 and 31 respectively, well clear of third-placed Tsuyaka Uchino, of Japan (14 points), with no other rider reaching double figures.
Launceston's Hamish McKenzie is next of the six selected Tasmanians set to compete at the multi-format world champs across Scotland.
The 18-year-old Northern Districts CC member is scheduled to be 23rd of the 79 starters for the 36.2km men's under-23 individual time trial.
McKenzie was one of the leading performers from the Australian team at last year's world championships, winning a silver medal in the junior men's time trial. He also won the under-19 individual time trial and criterium races at national road cycling championships at Ballarat.
Launceston Mountain Bike Club members Sam Fox and Cameron Ivory are also gearing up for action at Glentress.
Australia's reigning elite national champion, Fox will wear no.40 and Ivory no.66 in the elite men's cross-country short-track race.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic at the Youth Commonwealth Games, Launceston's James McKee switched from road to track events and finished sixth in the 3000m individual pursuit.
The 18-year-old Launceston City Cycling Club and Team BridgeLane member finished +4.034 behind his Welsh opponent Sam Fisher who progressed to the gold medal ride.
Having suffered a fall in the 15-kilometre time trial, McKee battled back from a mechanical issue to finish fourth in the road race.
He is also scheduled to contest Friday's points race.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
