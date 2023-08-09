Flying top-class sprinter Raider's Guide is all the excitement with the corporate bookmakers ahead of the $10,260 Tasmanian Sprint Championship Final at Mowbray on Thursday night.
The home-bred chaser sent an ominous warning to rivals with a brilliant victory in his heat last week.
Raider's Guide, trained at Mangalore by Gary Fahey, posted an identical winning time of 29.37 seconds the same as Nitro Harvey who qualified for the decider in his heat prepared by Loira trainer Paul Hili.
Part-owner Greg Fahey, who bred Raider's Guide with brother Gary, is confident the 12-time winning son of Zambora Brockie and Sacred Shadow can continue his form.
"It's an outstanding race for the final and a contest between some smart runners," Greg said.
"Raider's Guide is in perfect form, he couldn't be going any better at the moment, few runs on the Launceston track have shown he has adapted well to the place and has proven he is a strong type."
From box 7, Raider's Guide is the $1.90 favourite ahead of Nitro Harvey at $2.35, coming off box 4.
"Nitro Harvey is in great form and well experienced at Launceston, both he and Raider's Guide aren't far apart on their times; I'm sure whoever gets the best run will be hard to beat," Greg added.
Paul Hili has carefully executed a plan with sprinter-turned-front-running-stayer Fast Minardi.
The light-brindle chaser won a 720-metre Free For All last week, firming his support as the $1.06 race favourite from box 5 in the Tasmanian Distance Championship.
Hili had noted a tilt at the staying ranks for Fast Minardi in keeping with his come-from-behind runs.
In stepping up to the longer journey, the son of Fernando Bale and Cheeky Vixen has won two from three over the distance, including a personal best time of 42.20 seconds, for owner Ross Freeman.
Flowery Gully trainer Michael Louth prepares the second elect in Camrose at $9 jumping from box 5.
Winners in both state finals on Thursday night will represent Tasmania at The Meadows in Victoria on August 26 by running in the Group 1 National Sprint and Distance Championship Grand Final events.
Race 3 (8:07pm) is the Tasmanian Distance Championship worth $7,610 to the winning connections.
The Tasmanian Sprint Championship Final is Race 4 on Thursday at 8:28pm and part of a National showcase on Sky 2.
Newnham trainer Doug Cassidy showed his full training capabilities by preparing bookends of a big winning double in Launceston on Tuesday afternoon courtesy with Notley Des and Notley Espresso.
It was an overdue triumph for Cassidy having not featured in the winner's circle since February.
