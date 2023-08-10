There's not much point being a sports journalist if you haven't played any sport.
And it's lucky proud local Josh Partridge has had a bat and ball in hand since day dot.
He was able to provide his take on what it's like to face bowling all-rounder Aidan O'Connor - of Riverside Cricket Club - in the nets.
The 17-year-old will be joining the Tasmanian Tigers' contract list for the 2023-24 season as a local rookie.
Meanwhile, Ben Hann gives us the low-down on the NTFA division one and women's footy while Brian looks at the finals equation in the NTFA premier men's.
We've got video from the Perth versus Old Launcestonians men's clash, audio from Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting and video of the Tigers' song.
Partridge rolls out footage of the Launceston versus Clarence TSL clash.
Rob had a trio of close contests in NPL soccer on the weekend and this week we have the biggest game of the year with Devonport Strikers taking on Gold Coast Knights in the Australia Cup.
It's a busy weekend ahead in the local football ranks while the Hawthorn versus Western Bulldogs AFL battle will be Sunday's highlight.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
