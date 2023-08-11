The contrast between homeless people camping in ramshackle caravans at Kings Wharf and the nearby Peppers Silo hotel has been highlighted by City of Launceston councillor Dr George Razay.
"Launceston tells the tale of two cities: A tale of poverty and prosperity, scarcity and affluence, hunger and abundance, despair and comfort," Cr Razay said.
"We see these contradictions in strips of land a few hundred meters apart, a five-star hotel next to people experiencing homelessness, living in poorly constructed tents or old caravans, exposed to harsh, Tassie winters."
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said while the council was aware of the camp, it fell outside the council's jurisdiction as it was on crown land.
"The caravans located at Kings Wharf are on crown land, so the council doesn't actually have any control over the management of the site," Cr Garwood said.
"Because of the incredible relationship that the City of Launceston has with our local service providers, we know that there has been contact with those sleeping rough there.
"The council, whilst not managing the site, understands that the relationship between the council, the state and our service providers and professionals is essential in managing the complex issue of homelessness."
A Homes Tasmania spokesperson said the organisation and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment - which regulates camping on crown land - were aware of the camp.
The spokesperson said outreach efforts were ongoing, and there were no plans to evict the camp's occupants in the short term.
"Homes Tasmania funds services and organisations to undertake outreach to homeless people sleeping rough, including those camping on crown land," they said.
"Through our Safe Space program, the Launceston City Mission's outreach worker undertakes weekly visits to offer support to the occupants at this site.
"The City of Launceston and Tasmania Police are monitoring the area and there are no plans to move the occupants from the site."
In the long term, Housing Minister Nic Street said the 20-year Tasmanian Housing Strategy would deliver new social housing, homelessness and supported accommodation and other affordable housing options.
Mr Street said the details of that policy were still being finalised, however work was continuing on a $1.5 billion initiative to build 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
"We are also building new social housing properties and units of homelessness and supported accommodation across the state," he said.
"Increasing housing supply is critical to tackling homelessness.
"We are delivering a further 987 long-term homes and units of supported or homelessness accommodation in our construction pipeline, which will deliver more affordable homes and emergency housing for Tasmanians in need."
According to Mr Street 276 social housing homes had been delivered by Homes Tasmania in June 2023, 76 of them in Northern Tasmania.
