The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kings Wharf camp to remain in the short term, with long-term solutions years away

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 12 2023 - 10:27am, first published 4:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of the homeless camp on crown land at Kings Wharf, just metres away from the Peppers Silo hotel. Picture by Paul Scambler
A photo of the homeless camp on crown land at Kings Wharf, just metres away from the Peppers Silo hotel. Picture by Paul Scambler

The contrast between homeless people camping in ramshackle caravans at Kings Wharf and the nearby Peppers Silo hotel has been highlighted by City of Launceston councillor Dr George Razay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.