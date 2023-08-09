A $1.13 million upgrade to Lilydale District School is expected to be finished within the next 10 months.
Work has begun to extend year 9-10 classrooms, upgrade bathrooms and expand the school's undercover learning area.
St Leonards-based R and T Rosier Constructions is delivering the project, which has been co-funded by the state government ($970,000), the school ($120,000) and a $40,000 Commonwealth grant.
"The upgrades will see the three existing Years 9-10 classrooms increased in size, with each teaching space to have direct access into a collaborative learning area, and breakout areas for quiet or small group work," Liberal Bass MP Simon Wood said.
"Expansion of the existing covered link at the school will also create an undercover area that will be finished with artificial grass to extend collaborative outdoor learning opportunities."
The bathroom upgrades will see the school's senior grade male and female showers and bathrooms replaced with individual cubicles.
The upgrades are part of the state government's $10 million contemporary classrooms fund, which is being shared between 12 public schools across the state.
Work is also progressing on two school projects on the other side of the Tamar.
Foundations are being laid for the new $24 million Legana Primary School, which is expected to take its first students from 2025.
An $11 million upgrade of Exeter High School is expected to begin later this year, and be completed by 2025.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
