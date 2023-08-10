Riverside's traffic bottleneck looks set to be widened as part of the state government's West Tamar Highway Corridor Improvement Plan.
A troublesome northbound stretch of road known as Barnes Hill is the only remaining single-lane stretch between Launceston and Legana.
Traffic travelling towards Legana must merge into one lane at the bottom of the hill before the road splits back into two lanes at the top near the Salt on Tamar fish and chip shop.
Of an evening, the bottleneck often reduces traffic movement to a crawl and can result in vehicles banking up as far back as Forest Road.
Riverside resident Phil Crowden said the road had been problematic during peak hour for a long time.
"Apart from the congestion ... the danger to the residents trying to access their homes from the highway is increasing every year with the volume of traffic on this very busy road getting worse," Mr Crowden said.
"As housing developments increase in the Legana and Riverside areas, it is critical that this problem be addressed and not merely swept under the carpet."
Houses either side of the single-lane stretch means duplicating the road is no easy task.
An Improvement Plan consultation report noted the stretch of road is "highly constrained, and consideration will need to be made to the impacts to property accesses and parking, as well as accommodation of large vehicles".
More than half of the 46 community consultation respondents were against duplicating the road, and some raised concerns about the potential need for property acquisitions. Others, like Mr Crowden, suggested acquisitions may be the only way to fix the issue.
"I believe that the only solution is to widen the road where it is currently one lane and make two lanes," he said.
"I believe this cannot be done without acquiring properties."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson confirmed a Barnes Hill fix was on the way, albeit not in the very near future.
"The Improvement Plan includes a number of prioritised projects that are being considered and will be progressed as funding allows, in line with their prioritisation," Mr Ferguson said.
"These include installing traffic signals at the Forest Road and Allawah Street intersections and the future duplication of the single lane section through Barnes Hill.
"We will keep the community informed when planning and design work for the Barnes Hill projects starts."
Mr Ferguson said highway duplication between Freshwater Point Road and Legana Park Drive and reviewing speed limits between Launceston and Legana had been identified as high priority projects.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
