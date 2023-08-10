The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Troublesome West Tamar Highway traffic bottleneck set for dual lane expansion

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverside's traffic bottleneck looks set to be widened as part of the state government's West Tamar Highway Corridor Improvement Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.