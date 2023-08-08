Launceston Christian School (LCS) student's are hoping to bring home a national title at this year's Science and Engineering Challenge in Sydney.
The local school will travel to New South Wales in October to compete in the national competition, having beaten 45 others to win the state finals in May and earn the spot.
The annual Science and Engineering Challenge aims to inspire Year 9 and 10 students to consider pursuing a career in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-related field by immersing them in fun, hands-on activities.
The challenge often takes the form of engineering-based competitions from small-scale bridge building to constructing a bionic hand.
LCS year 10 student Gabe Turner is part of the cohort from the school heading to Sydney in October and said he was so excited to be taking part.
"What's really exciting is that each year they mix up the challenges, so we could be doing anything," Gabe said.
"They sometimes bring back stuff they haven't done in years so I'm interested to see what they do.
"I heard that a few years back they had people building life-size catapults!"
Launceston Christian School competes yearly in the competition and often does well at both state and nationals, winning in 2022 and 2023 in Tassie and coming runner up at nationals last year.
But despite their history of winning and placing at the national level, the student's trip to Sydney this year was at one point under threat.
The $20-thousand-dollar cost to transport the students and have them stay in Sydney was up in the air until a series of generous donations from parents and local businesses pitched in.
Tones Solar and Electrical owner Brenton Hemelaar's business was amongst the donors and contributed $5 thousand to the cause.
A Launceston Christian School alumnus, Mr Hemelaar said being able to sponsor was both a good opportunity and the "right thing to do".
"As a local business, I want to be able to hire some of these kids as they're coming up," he said.
"Challenges like this give them the skillset to work in STEM fields.
"I just wish I had something like this when I was a kid."
Launceston Christian School will travel to Sydney in October for the competition, hoping to one-up their last year's performance where they finished a close second.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.