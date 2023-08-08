The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston Christian School are off to the national Science and Engineering Challenge

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:03am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Christian School will travel to Sydney in October for the national Science and Engineer Challenge competition thanks to local donations. Picture by Craig George
Launceston Christian School will travel to Sydney in October for the national Science and Engineer Challenge competition thanks to local donations. Picture by Craig George

Launceston Christian School (LCS) student's are hoping to bring home a national title at this year's Science and Engineering Challenge in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Arts Reporter

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.