State parliament is set to get a final say over the Macquarie Point stadium and other projects of state significance after Labor stated its support to change relevant legislation in the lower house.
The government's State Policies and Projects Amendment Bill will enable both houses of parliament to give a final approval order of a project of state significance after its assessment by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Under present legislation, both houses of parliament can vote on a project to be declared a project of state significance, but final approval rests with the planning commission.
The government previously announced the proposed Hobart stadium would be assessed under major projects legislation until the defection of two government backbenchers.
The defection forced Premier Jeremy Rockliff to change tack and move to have the stadium assessed as a project of state significance and act to change the legislation to allow parliament to have a final vote on its approval.
Speaking to the bill on Tuesday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said care must be taken when considering the need to return a final approval order to parliament as it might not be suitable for every project of state significance.
"It is important to be mindful of the risks of damaging Tasmania's reputation for private investment based on predictable, transparent assessment processes when exercising the rights provided under the bill in relation to projects not being proposed by government or government-owned businesses," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the bill should not be seen as diminishing the independent scrutiny and assessment of the commission, but as one that takes account of economic and community interests.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the party's support for the amendment bill should not be seen as an endorsement of the proposed stadium.
"We will support the amendment to the state's project to state significance approval process to improve transparency for publicly funded projects," she said.
"We still want to see more details from the government about how they plan to progress their pet project to build a stadium at the Macquarie Point site, including an expectation that they provide treasury advice and a fully developed precinct plan for the Macquarie Point site, before the parliament is asked to consider any order."
Ms White indicated Labor would move an amendment for the new proposed clauses in the State Policies and Projects Act to be repealed three years after royal assent.
"This is largely to make sure that the concerns of the business and investment community can be properly dealt with and I expect they will be under any review," she said.
The bill dictates that a review must take place 12 months after the enactment of the amendments.
Debate on the bill continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.