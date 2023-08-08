The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

St. Vincent de Paul says the Housing Australia Future Fund is a promising initiative

By Mark Gaetani
August 9 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A homeless man sleeping rough. More and more older people will be homeless on current trends. Picture file.
A homeless man sleeping rough. More and more older people will be homeless on current trends. Picture file.

Amidst a relentless cost of living crisis, the Australian dream of home ownership is fading for middle and low-income earners. As home ownership declines, soaring rental costs are pushing people into financial stress and homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.