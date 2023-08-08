Amidst a relentless cost of living crisis, the Australian dream of home ownership is fading for middle and low-income earners. As home ownership declines, soaring rental costs are pushing people into financial stress and homelessness.
Charitable organisations like St. Vincent de Paul are witnessing an alarming surge in requests for emergency assistance all over the country.
The affordability of rental properties has become a pressing concern, thrusting financial hardship upon many Australians. With rental demand soaring, competition is fierce, and prices have skyrocketed, leaving tenants burdened with exorbitant costs. Nearly a third of low-income households, roughly 2.65 million people, are navigating the private rental market, with two-thirds of these grappling with rental stress.
St. Vincent de Paul, have been sounding the alarm for some time and strongly support the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) Bill. While not without flaws, the HAFF aims to establish a $10 billion investment fund to tackle the growing shortage of affordable housing.
We need the HAFF Bill to be passed in the current parliamentary sitting, but we also need action right now. For example, the recent 15 per cent increase in Commonwealth Rental Assistance funding announced in the May Budget is a step in the right direction but is not enough.
Australia must prioritise affordable housing options, particularly for middle- and low-income earners. We need a robust social housing system and a fair rental market.
First, we must address the acute shortage of social and affordable housing. The Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) is a promising initiative. Governments must invest in the construction of new social and affordable housing units as a matter of priority.
Second, we must confront the issue of rising rental costs. The government should explore ways to limit rent increases and ensure that rental properties remain affordable for low and middle-income earners. We strongly support the development of national rental standards.
Third, we must bolster crucial financial support for those facing housing insecurity. As noted, even with the recent increase, Commonwealth Rent Assistance is not enough to deal with current rental costs.
Fourth, homelessness must be addressed. Adequate support services and stable accommodation options require more funding to help individuals and families facing homelessness. We must break the cycle of poverty and empower people to regain control of their lives. We need nuanced assistance programs that link housing, mental health support, and job training opportunities together into complimentary assistance services.
Finally, we must recognise the role of housing in fostering strong, vibrant communities which provide stability and life opportunities.
St. Vincent de Paul play a crucial role in providing emergency assistance, but they cannot shoulder the burden alone.
Mark Gaetani, National President, St Vincent de Paul Society
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.