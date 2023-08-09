If Rocherlea want to have a serious crack at winning this year's NTFA premier flag, they need to win this weekend and give themselves the best opportunity to finish in the top three and earn a double chance.
The Tigers will go in heavy favourites when they host Deloraine at home in round 17 on Saturday. They beat the Roos by 94 points in round eight.
Ladder-leaders Hillwood have 46 premiership points, Rocherlea are second with 44, Longford are third with 44 and South Launceston have 42.
Hillwood, Longford and South have two games to play and the chance to earn a maximum of eight premiership points.
But Rocherlea, who have the bye in the final round (round 18), can only earn a maximum of four points as teams don't get points for a bye.
It's hard to know where the points will go in round 17 with Hillwood hosting Longford and South Launceston welcoming Bracknell.
The top five is more than likely set now with Bracknell two games clear and about double the percentage of both sixth-placed Deloraine and seventh-ranked Bridgenorth.
But the Redlegs need to improve quickly in the remaining two rounds if they want to compete with the top-four sides in finals.
They have the Bulldogs and the Parrots which present as ideal opportunities to roll the dice and see what might work against strong opposition.
Bracknell showed fight in the opening half against Rocherlea to have scores level at half-time but were blown away by some tactical nous from the Tigers in the third quarter.
Two of their better players Miller Hodge (shoulder) and George Burn (hamstring) are expected to return in the coming weeks which will be handy.
An issue that needs addressing is how the Redlegs deliver to their forwards after many wasted opportunities last weekend.
There were lots of positives said about Rocherlea 15-year-old Lachlan Holton on Saturday.
He's the son of key forward Josh and it must be a rarity in league history to have a father-son duo playing in the senior ranks.
Lachlan has mixed junior footy with seniors this year and played in the under-18 representative game against the NWFL.
Tigers coach Josh Ponting has been happy with his progress.
"We've worked with him and he's worked with us and he's put in a lot of time and effort," he said.
"He reaped the rewards (on Saturday). We asked him to give us a contest. He's a young, tall key forward. He just gives us a contest all day and if he keeps giving us that, he'll keep getting senior opportunities."
Josh Holton didn't play on Saturday with Rocherlea happy to rest him in the lead up to finals.
Resting gun players is something all final contenders would be considering given it's such an even top-five.
You get the sense availability of each team's top players is going to be decisive in this year's finals.
Each side in contention has a midfielder that stands out from the rest of the pack and gives their team an edge in big games.
Hillwood have Isaac Thompson, Rocherlea have Jordan Cousens, Longford have Liam Davies, South Launceston have Jay Blackberry and Bracknell have Josh Woolley.
Round 17 games this weekend
Rocherlea v Deloraine at Rocherlea Football Ground
Hillwood v Longford at Hillwood Recreation Reserve
South Launceston v Bracknell at Youngtown Oval
Bridgenorth v Scottsdale at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground
George Town have the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
