Environment Protection Authority fear numerous toxic waste sites in Tasmania's North

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:00pm
Recycal headquarters in Rocherlea where recycled metal is processed
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is investigating the alleged illegal disposal of possibly toxic controlled waste at multiple sites across Tasmania's North and Northwest.

