The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is investigating the alleged illegal disposal of possibly toxic controlled waste at multiple sites across Tasmania's North and Northwest.
The investigation comes as the EPA and Rocherlea metal recycling firm Recycal Pty Ltd are about to face off in the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal over the storage of a waste material called shredder floc at Glebe Farm at 49 Boland Street in Launceston.
"The waste is likely to be or suspected to be a by-product of scrap metal shredding and further processing," an EPA spokesperson said.
"It contains shredded plastics, foam, rubber, fabrics, wood fibres, soil, metals, hydrocarbons and other chemicals.
"The EPA has contacted relevant councils, private landfill operators and landowners about the potential environmental and human health risks associated with this waste and to ascertain whether additional sites have received it or been asked to receive it."
The EPA is requesting information from any members of the public who have suspicions about the disposal of metal processing waste.
"Anyone who suspects that scrap metal processing waste has been disposed of at a landfill or on any other land or has been asked about receiving material that may be scrap metal processing waste, call the EPA's Incident Response Hotline on 1800 005 171," an EPA spokesperson said.
In July, the EPA ordered that shredder floc at Glebe Farm be removed by August 3 and moved to Hobart for processing at a specialist toxic waste facility at Copping south-east of Hobart.
Recycal processes up to 60,000 tonnes of waste metal a year at its Rocherlea facilities.
In its environmental protection notice to Recycal the EPA said that some of the material in shredder floc were toxic and ecotoxic.
"The movement of particles of the shredder floc into the soil, water or air will cause serious or material environmental harm because they are harmful to humans, animals and the environment," he said.
The EPA's notice required Recycal to notify the registration numbers of the vehicles transporting shredder floc to the C-Cell at Copping.
Recycal says in its appeal that shredder floc is not likely to cause serious or material environmental harm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.