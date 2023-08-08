The Examiner
Curtly Hodge facing sentence over involvement in Churchill Park shooting

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:25pm
Firearm assault part of a long history
Firearm assault part of a long history

A 21-year-old Invermay man pointed a firearm at a man during an assault in which shots were fired at a man, the Supreme Court heard.

