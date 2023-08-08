Firearm assault part of a long history

A 21-year-old Invermay man pointed a firearm at a man during an assault in which shots were fired at a man, the Supreme Court heard.
Curtly James Hodge, now 23, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault at Churchill Park on December 12, 2021.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said Hodge and two other unknown men went to a home and asked the complainant to give them a lift.
The complainant drove them to Churchill Park before he was punched to the head and dragged out of his car.
Hodge pointed a firearm at the man.
One of the unknown offenders fired two shots toward the man who ran away.
Mr Ransom said Hodge's liability was on the basis that he had abetted the crime by being present. The original charge was aggravated carjacking.
He said the incident had prompted the complainant to move out of the Launceston area and away from the Launceston drug scene.
Hodge had convictions for two assaults, aggravated robbery in 2017, stealing and aggravated burglary, firearm and a criminal code assault in 2020.
He was arrested two days after the offence and had been in jail ever since.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said Hodge had been in jail for 287 days.
"He has spent a substantial part of the last five or six years of his life in custody," Ms Jenkins said.
"He is institutionalised and all his associates are from prison.
Justice Robert Pearce sought an assessment so that Hodge could receive community support when released and remanded him in custody for sentence on August 9.
