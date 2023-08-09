Launceston City coach Daniel Syson isn't buying into the "good time to play Devonport" argument.
Syson's old side are the focus of the Tasmanian soccer spotlight this week as they represent the state in the Australia Cup.
But he said the prospect of playing Strikers just three days after their fixture on the Gold Coast doesn't necessarily mean they will be more vulnerable.
"To be honest they've a big enough squad with more depth than any other side in the league so it won't be a problem for them," said Syson, who has brought his former Strikers teammates Nathan Pitchford and Joel Stone to assist his plans at City.
Seven points clear at the top with six fixtures to play and a game in hand on the chasing pack, Strikers are closing in on back-to-back doubles and were grateful for a couple of Launceston favours at the weekend.
Having their match at United called off gave them more time to prepare for Wednesday's national cup tie and they would have been happy viewers as Syson's City then defeated second-placed Glenorchy.
Burly young striker Toby Simeoni and second-half substitute James Hawes scored the goals as Stone and Jack Woodland bossed the midfield in a 2-1 victory, but Syson was reluctant to single out particular players.
"I wouldn't highlight anyone's individual performances but I felt, as a collective, they stuck to the process and showed maturity in the tougher moments in the second half and for me got the result they deserved.
"It was a great result. We were fairly confident in our preparation and there's been a great feel around the place and having an almost fully fit squad helps with how we want to do things."
Strikers had been facing three consecutive league matches in Launceston as their run-in is dominated by away games.
Saturday's match at City will be followed a week later by a trip to Riverside with the United fixture yet to be rearranged.
However, Strikers have a 100 per cent record on the road under Tom Ballantyne who is understandably proud of his team's dominance.
"I think so far the season's been pretty good for us," he said. "We had a very successful run of 42 games or so statewide in which we didn't lose so in that respect it's been very successful.
"That is an incredible feat by the players. I think you keep something like that going by not really acknowledging it. By talking about the next game. As soon as you start talking about being invincible or whatever it doesn't happen. At the end of the day, it's a competitive league and you're going to lose at some point."
With four of their remaining six fixtures at home - including back-to-back derbies - United will be hopeful of picking up their first points of the season while Riverside's resurgence will be put to the test by the top two teams over the next two Saturdays.
The coach of reigning WSL champions Launceston United has hailed their successors even before the title is mathematically decided.
Fourteen points clear with only 15 more available, South Hobart (13-2-0) are on course for an unbeaten league and cup double. Although Football Tasmania has introduced a post-season finals series, finishing top of the ladder is still what counts most and Nick Rawlinson said they have been worthy winners.
"South Hobart have been the strongest team of the season - the ladder reflects that and so do their performances against us," he said.
United frustrated Devonport on the Valley Road astroturf on Saturday, holding out for a goalless draw having lost captain Nichola Clark to what Rawlinson tactfully described as a "controversial" red card after just half an hour.
"It was a huge result for us and very pleasing after going down to 10 because we fought really hard," he said.
"Devonport is always a difficult fixture and obviously a lot harder when you lose a player. Our keeper Jaz (Venn) was outstanding and we actually created a number of chances where we could have won it so I was very pleased."
Rawlinson redeployed US import Angel Ikeda to centre-back following Clark's departure to earn the draw which leaves United four points behind second-placed Devonport with a game in hand.
"Angel has experience in that position so it was the obvious choice to make and she did well in that position."
United can look forward to four of their remaining six fixtures being at home beginning with visits from Taroona and Devonport.
Rawlinson said their remaining target is as many points as possible but also to blood young players with Olivia Smith among those getting plenty of game time at Valley Road.
"She came in and performed extremely well," he said.
"Taroona got their first win of the season last week and each game we've had with them has been tough so we're expecting another."
