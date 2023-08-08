Vigilante group member gets suspended jail term

A George Town man who acted with a "vigilante purpose" when he was part of a group that attacked a man over the alleged theft of $1500 worth of tools was sentenced to a suspended jail term.
Dylan Anthony Clayton, 23, pleaded guilty to trespassing and common assault on April 16, 2023.
The court heard that Clayton and three associates were drunk when they decided to approach a man they believed was involved in the theft of Clayton's tools.
Two children were in bed when Clayton and the three associates entered the home through an unlocked back door.
The man was pushed outside and punched on the back of the head several times by a co-accused.
The court heard Clayton followed the man and smashed three panels of the front door, causing an estimated $1000 worth of damage before fleeing.
Clayton apologised to the man's partner in a message the following day.
In sentencing magistrate Ken Stanton said Clayton's plea was on the basis that the group went with a common purpose to assault the man.
He said the conduct needed to be denounced in the strongest terms.
Mr Stanton said Clayton's prior good character and his work coaching a football team showed that the incident was out of character.
He said that the conduct deserved a 14 week prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months.
He ordered that he complete 63 hours of community service.
