Dylan Anthony Clayton pleads guilty to assault at Launceston court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:43pm
Vigilante group member gets suspended jail term
A George Town man who acted with a "vigilante purpose" when he was part of a group that attacked a man over the alleged theft of $1500 worth of tools was sentenced to a suspended jail term.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

