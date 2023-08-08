It appears an independent inquiry into the state's racing industry will not go ahead despite the suspension of a prominent trainer's license following animal mistreatment allegations.
Secretly recorded drone footage released by Animal Liberation Tasmania showed greyhounds living in freezing conditions and poorly conditioned horses at greyhound trainer Andrew Bullock's Exeter property near Launceston.
The footage sparked an investigation by the Office of Racing Integrity which later led to the suspension of Mr Bullock that will continue until the investigation is concluded and results are advised.
The issue was raised in state parliament on Tuesday by both the Greens and Independent MP Kristie Johnston.
Ms Johnston said the Office of Racing Integrity had "botched things again".
She said there was evidence of live baiting and greyhounds living in terrible conditions at the property that ORI claimed to have regularly inspected.
Ms Johnston called on the new Racing Minister Felix Ellis to start an independent inquiry into all aspects of the industry across all three codes.
"Will you call an immediate full independent inquiry into all three racing codes?" Ms Johnston said.
Racing Minister Felix Ellis would not provide a specific answer to a call for an inquiry.
He said racing was a Tasmanian way of life and it would not be shut down.
"The Office of Racing Integrity has initiated a racing inquiry and suspended the licence of the individual," he said.
"Any breaches in that inquiry will be dealt with appropriately. I'm not going to go into any further comment on the matter."
When Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff raised issues of public confidence in ORI to conduct a fair investigation, Mr Ellis would not be drawn on the subject.
"Do you recognise the legitimate lack of confidence the public has in ORI to do this work?" Dr Woodruff said.
"And will you immediately act to take it out of ORI's hands and bring in someone ... who has no connections to the racing industry to undertake an investigation?"
Mr Ellis said the allegations were being taken seriously.
"There is an investigation underway," he said.
