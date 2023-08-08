Changes to Aboriginal land handbacks proposed

Changes to the state's Aboriginal Land Act have been released with the intention to simplify the land returns process and ensure broader representation on the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.
Under the draft legislation, all applications to the electors roll for a position on the council are to be considered by the Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner, according to a three-part test to define an Aboriginal person.
The commissioner is to establish a new advisory panel of Aboriginal people to consider applications to the electors' roll and provide advice to the commissioner.
A person whose application is refused by the commissioner may appeal the decision to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Unlike the current objection process, no other person may appeal a decision of the electoral commissioner.
TASCAT may only confirm a decision or send it back for reconsideration, however, it cannot make its own decision on an application for enrolment.
The draft legislation proposes a new process to declare Crown land as Aboriginal land.
The process is set to ensure issues of existing rights, interests and access would be addressed in an open way before a transfer declaration was put before parliament.
A declaration might specify that a local Aboriginal group is to be involved in local management of the land.
The Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania has previously expressed concerns that changes to the Aboriginal Lands Act might permit non-Aboriginal people to be elected to the council.
The Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance, however, has said the council needed to be reformed to be truly representative of the state's Aboriginal community.
The draft bill is available on the Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania website.
Submissions will close on Tuesday, September 19.
