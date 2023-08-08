Brisbane Street has been echoing with the sounds of chords, melodies and even singing with the placement of a public piano in the street arcade.
Jett Thorp, 21, is a regular player, stopping on his way to the bus stop before work for a short vocal practice.
Mr Thorp, originally from the West Coast and a former choir singer, said he hasn't had as many opportunities to practice his music since moving to Launceston.
"It's been really good for me, honestly," he said.
The piano was originally in the Brisbane Street Mall and has been moved to The Arcade as part of the Launceston Memory Lane exhibition.
Mr Thorp stumbled on the piano as he was passing by and has been practising here for the last few months.
He sais his music drew passersby into conversation.
"I get a lot of compliments on my music, which I'm very grateful for, and occasionally people come by and they stop and they talk to me," Mr Thorp said.
"It's interesting that me practisng is kind of like an open invitation to come and talk and I don't mean that in a bad way. I quite enjoy the conversation."
The acoustics in the building are "really nice", he said.
"The sound kind of echoes around and I'm sure it projects all the way out to the entrance so everyone can hear my scrawny voice," Mr Thorp said.
Terry Wilson, another person drawn to the public piano, started learning how to play during the pandemic.
Not being able to leave the house, he thought "why not give it go?'"
"I've been doing a bit ever since," Mr Wilson said.
He said he learnt the recorder at school which he described an instrument "to kill your interest in music".
Mr Wilson has been learning the piano on his own.
"I'm not an accomplished player by any means, but I've learned little bits," he said.
"Expand your horizons, I guess.
"I think it's great having a piano anywhere really in the streets."
Mr Wilson was aware of the piano when it was in Brisbane Street Mall and had always wondered where it had gone.
"I was surprised to see it this morning, delighted in fact," he said.
"So I thought, why not give it a go?
"It's an old piano, it's out of tune, but it's still got something."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
