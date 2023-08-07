State parliament resumes after a long delay from Labor. The party attempted to suspend ordinary business to move a motion to debate whether Energy Minister Guy Barnett should be sent to the privileges committee over Marinus. When this was denied, they then sought to move a motion of no confidence in the speaker Mark Shelton because of his refusal to suspend ordinary business.
Question Time has now begun.
