We are back for the third day of Question Time. Energy supply for business was a kicker for Labor in yesterday's session, while Liberals slammed Labor for their power bill propaganda. What issues will Labor, the Greens and the independents lead off with today?
Follow the live action here:
The Tasmanian Parliament resumes after its winter break today (August 8). Ambulance ramping, the AFL stadium and the racing industry are sure to be topics of discussion. Premier Jeremy Rockliff is up on his feet currently. Let's see what else runs the state's agenda.
