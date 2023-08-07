The Examiner
Live blog: Tasmanian politics as it happens on August 10, 2023

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:25am, first published August 8 2023 - 9:53am
We are back for the third day of Question Time. Energy supply for business was a kicker for Labor in yesterday's session, while Liberals slammed Labor for their power bill propaganda. What issues will Labor, the Greens and the independents lead off with today?

IB

Isabel Bird

