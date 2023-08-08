The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Tasmanian cyclists Georgia Baker and Sam McKee on global stage

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston cyclists Georgia Baker and Sam McKee have played starring roles in two major international showpiece events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.