Launceston cyclists Georgia Baker and Sam McKee have played starring roles in two major international showpiece events.
Competing on the same day some 7000 kilometres apart, the pair delivered on both track and road in Scotland and Trinidad respectively.
Dual Olympian Baker added another world championship silver medal to her extensive list of achievements which included three Commonwealth titles and the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year Award in 2022.
Competing with close friend Alex Manly in the elite women's madison in Glasgow, the 28-year-old repeated the result she achieved with fellow Tasmanian Amy Cure in Poland four years earlier.
Baker and Western Australian Manly claimed points in seven of the 12 sprints over 120 laps of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and were still in with a chance of winning going into the last lap.
However, they came second in the double-point sprint to end up on 25 points, three behind British winners Neah Evans and Elinor Barker and three ahead of the bronze-medal-winning French team.
"Another special madison showing from Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly when it counts most," proclaimed the Australian Cycling Team on social media.
Baker had earlier been part of a fifth-placed finish in the team pursuit. She teamed up with Chloe Moran, Sophie Edwards and Maeve Plouffe to qualify seventh and then defeat Germany, with Manly coming in for Edwards.
The Tasmanian will also represent Australia in the points race.
A multiple junior world champion, Baker has twice finished fifth in team pursuits at Olympic Games (in Rio and Tokyo) and at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games won gold medals in the team pursuit, points race and road race.
Meanwhile McKee had another eventful involvement at the Trinbago Commonwealth Youth Games.
A late call-up for the road events held in the shadows of the iconic Brian Lara Stadium, the 18-year-old Launceston City Cycling Club and Team BridgeLane member overcame several obstacles to finish fourth in the men's road race.
Having already suffered a fall in the 15-kilometre time trial, McKee had a mechanical issue and had to do a solo recovery to get back to the chase bunch. Although unable to reel back a breakaway, McKee won a bunch sprint for fourth place.
Northern Ireland's Oisin Ferrity outsprinted Welshman Max Bufton to win gold in 1:33:05 with Malaysian Newjoe Lau third (+0:20) and McKee leading home a bunch 50 seconds behind.
A gold and silver medalist in under-19 races at this year's national championships, McKee was originally selected for track races in Trinidad, and will now shift his focus to Trinidad's National Cycling Velodrome in Couva.
He will contest heat four of the 3000m men's individual pursuit on Wednesday against Sam Fisher, of Wales.
Officially called the VII Commonwealth Youth Games and running from August 4-11, the Trinbago Games feature seven sports and more than 1000 athletes.
The only other Tasmanian on the 76-strong Australian team is Ulverstone's Jack Latham, 17, who won a bronze medal in triathlon.
Tasmania has a rich pedigree at the Commonwealth Youth Games. At the last event in the Bahamas in 2017, Hobart's Madeleine Fasnacht won time trial gold and road race bronze.
Launceston's Josh Duffy was also in action at the world championships, recording a 15th-place finish in the elite men's elimination race won by Brit Ethan Vernon.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
