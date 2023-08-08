Well done TasWater for trying to improve the health of seriously ill Estuary

HOORAY TasWater for getting their act together and just about to actually do something to reduce, but (sadly) not totally eliminate, sewage/stormwater flows in to the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary by diverting them to the Ti Tree Bend Sewage Treatment Plant (The Examiner, August 7).
The Estuary will still look a mess of course as sediment still continues to build up, with no sign of the Liberal pre-election promised dredging programme, and of course it will 'always' be an environmental nightmare until South Esk River flows through the Cataract Gorge are restored to something like their natural pre Trevallyn Dam levels but goodonya TasWater for actually doing something to improve the health of seriously ill Estuary!
Jim Collier, Legana
I NOTICE many adverts for hair growing products claiming to be able to produce longer and stronger growth from the top of my head. I have serious doubts as to the efficacy of them.
However, how about something to slow down the hair growth? How wonderful would that be for the average male? Less need for shaving gear and fewer visits to the hairdresser.
We wouldn't have to pay the ridiculous price of $25 minimum - even for half bald types like me. It does seem as though the barber is madly snipping away at thin air, instead of actual hair. Do I hear distant clapping and cheering?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
NEGATIVE gearing is not only outdated, being initiated only as a temporary measure in the first place, it is immoral. It pushes up housing prices at a time when first home buyers can hardly gain a foothold, and invites speculation, making houses an investment instead of a much needed necessity, with so many homeless people here. It's so tempting an investment that greedy politicians are in on the game. One National member having 30 investment properties, a majority of at least three such properties, even one Green owning five. These politicians need to be exposed for they are unlikely to vote against their own financial interests. Shame on them!
John Biggs, Mount Nelson
DUBBED the 'thylacine of the sea', the Maugean skate is now critically endangered. Those who cherish lutruwita/Tasmania, and have witnessed the Thylacine's decline, understand the permanency of extinction. Maugean skates, residents of Macquarie Harbour, face dire threats from salmon farming, altered river flows from hydroelectric production, fishing net entanglement, and climate change. Calling a National Recovery Team who meet every three months is embarrassingly insufficient ("Calls to ramp up species protection", The Examiner, August 7). Endangered species don't endure polluted water waiting for governments to make a plan. They perish, on our watch. I urge Environment Ministers and the National Recovery Team to treat their responsibilities with the urgency they demand. Let's not lose another species from the intricate tapestry of life.
Amy Hiller, Kew
MAYOR Garwood says Council "is eager to play a role" to tackle homelessness (The Examiner, August 7). Reminding readers that this is a "multi-faceted social issue" and informing us of Council's current band-aid actions (portable toilets, etc.) he states that homelessness is "outside the control of local councils". He says the Council is gathering data towards the preparation of a Homeless Action Plan in the coming years. I feel the new Mayor is underestimating the Local Government powers it could use to respond immediately to this pressing issue.
For instance, in what ways is Council currently facilitating social housing through the levers of its planning & land-use powers and mechanisms? What is the Mayor doing to encourage under-supplied forms of housing? Is the Council currently incorporating inclusionary zoning requirements for sites about to be redeveloped or otherwise flagging incentives (such as speedier planning application processes) to non-profit housing providers and private developers to facilitate accessible low-rent dwellings? Does Council currently negotiate social housing inclusions with landowners and developers who seek a planning amendment or planning approval for certain developments?
All Launceston residents, homeless included, deserve a deeper and more complex commitment from our new Mayor and his new Council to use all the City's local government powers and mechanisms to address our urgent housing needs.
Ann Blake, Invermay
PREMIER Jeremy Rockliff had better keep an eye on the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, as he just might have his own line in the sand as to the Victorian Government's share of Marinus Link. He has a history of pulling the plug on things.
David Parker, West Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.