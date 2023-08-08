The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Well done TasWater for trying to improve the health of seriously ill Estuary

August 9 2023 - 8:30am
HOORAY TasWater for getting their act together and just about to actually do something to reduce, but (sadly) not totally eliminate, sewage/stormwater flows in to the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary by diverting them to the Ti Tree Bend Sewage Treatment Plant (The Examiner, August 7).

