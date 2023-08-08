Well done TasWater for trying to improve the health of seriously ill Estuary

NEGATIVE gearing is not only outdated, being initiated only as a temporary measure in the first place, it is immoral. It pushes up housing prices at a time when first home buyers can hardly gain a foothold, and invites speculation, making houses an investment instead of a much needed necessity, with so many homeless people here. It's so tempting an investment that greedy politicians are in on the game. One National member having 30 investment properties, a majority of at least three such properties, even one Green owning five. These politicians need to be exposed for they are unlikely to vote against their own financial interests. Shame on them!

