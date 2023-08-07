A Fingal man who caused a severe crash involving the former Prime Minister's protection detail was a very serious example of negligent driving a Launceston Magistrate said in sentencing.
Gary Bruce Fyfe, 63, was found guilty by magistrate Ken Stanton of negligent driving on April 14, 2022 when Scott Morrison was in the state.
Mr Stanton said Fyfe's unwillingness to give way on overtaking lanes on the Bass Highway caused a Toyota Prado to roll and crash down a bank resulting in serious injuries to four police officers.
At a previous hearing Mr Stanton asked Tasmania Police whether he could sentence on the basis that Fyfe caused grievous bodily harm to Australian Federal Police officer Travis Ford.
However, police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said Fyfe should not be sentenced for anything other than negligent driving.
In a victim impact statement last month Mr Ford told the court that he received a broken neck in the crash which occurred near Elizabeth Town.
He said he had undergone a fusion in his neck in February 2023.
Mr Ford said the impact of the crash on his life was all consuming and he had been unable to lift his children.
He said he would never again be a fully operational officer.
Mr Stanton said Fyfe had a mistaken belief that he had right of way when two lanes merged near Elizabeth Town.
The Toyota vehicle in which Mr Ford was a passenger went sideways, cleared Armco railing and went down a bank.
Mr Stanton said three other officers in the Toyota Prado were also injured.
He said that it was very serious example of negligent driving and Fyfe deserved the maximum fine and disqualification.
He was critical of Fyfe's attitude and demeanour throughout the court process.
Fyfe, who sat shaking his head and muttering throughout the sentencing, had demonstrated no remorse, Mr Stanton said.
"It is difficult to imagine a more serious example of negligent driving," he said.
Mr Stanton fined Fyfe $865 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
He postponed the disqualification until midnight to allow Fyfe to drive home.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
