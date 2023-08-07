The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Gary Bruce Fyfe caused a crash involving Scott Morrison's protection detail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Bruce Fyfe leaves the Launceston Magistrates Court
Gary Bruce Fyfe leaves the Launceston Magistrates Court

A Fingal man who caused a severe crash involving the former Prime Minister's protection detail was a very serious example of negligent driving a Launceston Magistrate said in sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.