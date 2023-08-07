The local government board has not adequately consulted with Aboriginal communities as part of their Future of Local Government review, according to Flinders Council's formal submission to the board.
Aboriginal people make up 16 per cent of the Flinders community, the report says.
During engagement held by the Board, consultation with Aboriginal communities was held in Hobart, Launceston and Ulverstone and not Flinders, Cape Barren Islands or Circular Head, "the two municipalities with the highest percentage of Aboriginal population".
The report says members reported that "their perspectives were not being listened to and considered in decision making".
"The Aboriginal community also felt under-represented," the report says.
The report also presents concerns that "the representation and voice of disenfranchised Aboriginal communities may be diluted if Flinders Council is amalgamated into a larger council".
This would also reduce their decision-making power, the report argues.
"Aboriginal communities may face barriers in influencing decisions that affect their lands, resources, cultural heritage, and community development. This can perpetuate historical patterns of marginalisation and result in decisions that do not adequately consider or prioritise the unique circumstances of our Aboriginal community.
Other effects include an impact on cultural heritage considerations.
"Aboriginal communities have distinct cultural heritage, connection to land, and traditional knowledge. Amalgamation may impact the ability of these communities to preserve and protect their cultural heritage, as centralised decision making processes and resource allocation may not adequately reflect the significance of these aspects."
The report spells out Flinders Council's position on amalgamations, saying that mergers would "lead to a loss of community identity and representation".
Mayor Rachel Summer was one of several North Eastern mayors who said they would fight back against any mergers, citing increased competition for grants, job losses and a loss of representation.
The report expands these concerns further.
The submission also raises concerns about the cost of running the Flinders Island airport, saying that it is "an unreasonable expectation for the two smallest councils in Tasmania to own and manage large, heavily-regulated infrastructure such as airports without assistance from State and Federal Governments".
"We do not receive appropriate financial assistance to operate the airport and run at a loss to ensure that we have airlines willing to provide regular services to the community."
"We ask the Government to investigate ways that will make operating this vital infrastructure more affordable for Councils. This could include including airports in remote locations as part of the State highway and being eligible for funding as a road."
Other issues such as waste, housing and expenses for remote islands "won't go away" with a merger, the report says.
"Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort and significant financial investments, particularly considering our island's relatively small population size."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.