Northern fans of the Tasmania JackJumpers will get a chance to see their idols in action before the NBL gets underway.
Details have been announced of pre-season games against Melbourne United in Launceston and Ulverstone.
JackJumpers co-chief executive Jorrick Chivers said players and coaches will travel upstate for a camp from August 25-30.
"Our fans in the North and North-West are among the most passionate in Australia and we genuinely love getting up there and into the community," he said.
The camp will culminate in two practice games at Thunder Stadium in Ulverstone on Monday, August 28, and Elphin Sports Centre in Launceston on Wednesday, August 30. Both will tip-off at 6.30pm.
"We're excited to have Melbourne United here for a Battle of Bass Strait! It'll be a great opportunity to test the squad against quality opposition and solidify our first block of pre-season training" Chivers added.
"It's always great to showcase NBL-level basketball to fans across the North of the state and engage with the passionate fan base up there."
JackJumpers members will have first priority to tickets from Tuesday at 10am, before being released for general sale on Wednesday.
The JackJumpers will hold a number of community events including basketball clinics, club and school visits during the six-day camp.
"Being on the road for the preseason really helps the group bond but it is also a really important opportunity to connect with our fan base and inspire people of all ages," head coach Scott Roth added.
