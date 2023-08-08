New data has dispelled the myth that many people attending Australian emergency departments (EDs) should have been seen by GPs instead.
According to a new study published in the Medical Journal of Australia, many people presenting at emergency departments who had been defined by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) criteria as being a lower urgency care patient may not be suitable for GP care.
The AIHW define lower urgency care as ED presentations who "did not arrive in an ambulance, police, or correctional services vehicle, were not admitted to hospital or referred to another hospital, and did not die".
Instead of using the AIHW definition, researchers identified their own criteria for patients they deemed potentially unsuitable for GP care based on evidence-based literature.
These new criteria included people referred to the ED by a GP, those needing radiology or pathology assessments, and those presenting with symptoms or diagnoses inappropriate for GP care.
Using these criteria, the researchers found that 1546 of 1995 people previously identified as lower urgency care were unsuitable for GP care.
"We found that more than three-quarters of patients deemed suitable for GP care by the AIHW criteria were potentially unsuitable," the researchers said.
"The AIHW definition should not be used when formulating health policy, planning, or allocating resources."
Australian Medical Association (AMA) Tasmania president Dr John Saul said the benefit of hindsight impacts all clinicians' assessment of care quality.
"Sometimes that's inevitable; hindsight is 2020, after all, especially with the complicated nature of medicine," Dr Saul said.
"The study does, however, demonstrate the apparent need for improved availability of after-hours pathology and radiology services."
Dr Saul said while the study may raise more questions than it answers, it's a good opportunity to explore the reasons why a patient may "choose" the ED over a GP.
"There are many factors that contribute to why a patient may go to the emergency department instead of a GP," he said.
"These include a lack GPs and the availability of GP appointments, individual choice, and the associated costs involved; for example, patients won't have any out-of-pocket expenses when they go to an ED and things like transport.
"Many good GPs keep people out of the hospital ... However GPs sometimes have few options to be open late on weekends or at short notice, and their patients may have no other choice."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
