Labor says it would remove a planning rule which forces the first developer of a particular site to pay the entire cost for the required sewerage, water and electricity infrastructure if it forms government.
Labor leader Rebecca White on Monday said the requirement for a first mover to pay all infrastructure costs was a huge disincentive for a housing developer as the initial cost could be in the millions of dollars.
"This means that a lot of the time, developments don't happen quickly, or they may not happen at all," she said.
Ms White said Labor would make TasNetworks take on the required infrastructure upgrades as a community service obligation and then charge developers a fee once houses were completed so costs were recovered over time.
She said Labor in government would underwrite TasWater to do the same and recover the associated costs through fees.
"It just means that whoever moves first isn't lumped with the full cost," Ms White said.
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said Labor's policy would help address the state's housing crisis.
Property Council of Australia state executive director Rebecca Ellston said the party's policy was sensible and one that the industry had wanted to be enacted over a number of years.
At present, developers are offered a headworks rebate on new developments.
Ms Ellston said the problem now was that headworks costs outweighed the rebate.
Former Property Council of Australia state division president Peter Scott said there were planned developments in Tasmania that had been stalled for up to a decade because of the reluctance to pay the first mover cost.
"Developers are happy to contribute a fair, equitable amount. but the issue is that this is an iniquitous penalty on the first developer to make a move to do a development," he said.
"We know that are lots that have been subdivided 10 years ago which have not been developed precisely because of the penalty that this policy would remove."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
