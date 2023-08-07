The Examiner
Tasmanian Labor announces policy for more housing

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad and Labor leader Rebecca White discuss their proposal to expedite housing developments with Property Council of Australia state executive director Rebecca Ellston and former state president Peter Scott.
Labor says it would remove a planning rule which forces the first developer of a particular site to pay the entire cost for the required sewerage, water and electricity infrastructure if it forms government.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

