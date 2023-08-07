A cluster of prominent businesswomen has thrown support behind an initiative that aims to educate 100 girls based at an orphanage in Northern India.
Teach Her 100 is an initiative that arose from a partnership between architecture and marketing enterprise S Group and a US charity called Teach Her.
It aims to raise enough money to provide 100 orphaned girls with a university education.
To get their project off the group, they're collaborating with local businesswomen to champion the event, help share the message and get people involved.
The participating businesswomen include Kirsty Dunphey (Up Loans), Tameeka Lynch (Up Loans), Carrie Twine (Up Loans), Andrea Dawkins (former business owner now City of Launceston councillor), Archana Brammall (Tatler Lane and Sweetbrew), Cathryn Cocker (The Design Inn) and Jo Palmer.
Monica Plunkett, creative strategist at S Group, said the idea came from a former employee who was passionate about helping orphaned girls throughout his life.
Along with the founder of S Group, they came up with the idea of helping orphaned girls "who are the most vulnerable in the world" to get an education, she said.
"Because if they get educated, then they go back to their communities and their towns or families and help change the lives of not only themselves, but everybody around them."
The women who have thrown their star power behind the fundraiser are all passionate about changing the world and helping young women to do so something with their lives, Ms Plunkett said.
"So we just got together and had a bit of a chat and talked about how we can all sort of use our own networks within the community to encourage other people to get behind it."
"Archana Brammall, who runs Tatler Lane Sweetbrew said the initiative was something close to her heart.
The orphanage that will receive the funds is based in Dehradun, in the foothills of the Himalayas, only a short drive from Ms Brammall's hometown of Mussoorie.
"And for me personally, it was really lovely to have kids that were very close to my own hometown," she said,
"Educating women, it brings equality, it brings a voice, it brings strength."
"It brings so much for our world and so every female should have equal opportunity to be able to be educated."
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said empowering women is still incredibly important.
"We would have hoped by now that equality would have been reached, but it clearly has not."
S Group had previously worked with an orphanage in India and had used their architectural expertise to build them a few buildings as well.
"So we've used our our services and our expertise to not only raise money for that orphanage, but actually to go over there and design and build helped them build things."
Some of the girls are orphans, others from from families that are struggling, Ms Plunkett said.
The girls are "incredibly intelligent" and a few have have already gone through university, with one studying law and another studying business.
"It's just amazing to see how they've come out of their shells and flourishing."
The fundraising event will be launched at Tatler Lane in Launceston on 24th August, 2023.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
