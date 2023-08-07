The Examiner
Triathlete Jack Latham claims bronze at Commonwealth Youth Games

Jacob Bevis
By Jacob Bevis
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:57pm
Ulverstone triathlete Jack Latham has produced an exhilarating performance to reach the podium at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

