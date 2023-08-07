Ulverstone triathlete Jack Latham has produced an exhilarating performance to reach the podium at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.
After being selected last month to represent the Australia, Latham has shown grit and determination to take out bronze in the men's individual super sprint distance.
The 17-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions at the end of the race, and was proud that he could "get the job done" in his second international competition.
"It's been the best experience ever racing here for the Commonwealth and for my country for the second time," Latham said.
"I've enjoyed the whole experience here, the weather, the culture, the atmosphere around here has been brilliant.
"It's been a long trip coming here and it's been a surreal experience, an eye-opener to see what this side of the world is like and this whole race and the experience has just brought so much joy.
"I put a lot into this sport, and it's all paying off. I've got the job done, the medal's coming back to Australia... what else can you ask for."
The Cradle Coast Triathlon and Multisport Club athlete was slow out of the blocks in the first leg, putting himself in seventh position going into the first transition, 15 seconds behind the leader.
He made up ground on the bike in the second leg and improved his position to fifth going into the final transition.
The defining moment came in the final leg, when he produced an almighty run to finish with an overall time of 30.38, putting himself on the podium.
Latham finished 51 seconds behind winner Luke Homes from England, and 24 seconds ahead of Victorian Oscar Campbell, who finished outside the podium in fifth position with a time of 31:02.
The selection came off the back of his international debut at the Olympic ESports series, when he surprised selectors with a gold-medal winning performance in the ETriathlon.
Latham will be looking to add a second medal to his collection when he competes in the mixed relay on Tuesday morning.
