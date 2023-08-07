The Examiner
UTAS investigates best drug to treat kill mange in wombats

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Tasmania Zoo animal handler Abby Kennedy with the 6 month old female baby wombat. Picture Paul Scambler
A grant from the New South Wales government will enable researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) and the University of Tasmania to investigate drug treatments in mange, a deadly disease to wombats.

